Taiwan detects dozens of Chinese aircraft in show of "hostile force" around island

Taipei, Taiwan - Officials in Taiwan's defense ministry revealed on Tuesday that it detected 59 Chinese aircraft circling the self-ruled island, in the biggest show of "foreign hostile force" since October last year.

"59 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 AM today," Taiwan's defense ministry claimed in a post on X.

"43 out of 59 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe."

It was the highest number of Chinese aircraft registered since a record 153 were reported on October 15, 2024. Last year's ramp-up saw live-fire exercises conducted in waters near Taiwan, following a speech from Taiwan's president.

Of the aircraft detected on Monday, 54 had taken part in "joint combat" patrols, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Monday the actions were a "resolute response to external forces' wilful connivance and support for Taiwan independence and a stern warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces".