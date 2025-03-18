Taiwan detects dozens of Chinese aircraft in show of "hostile force" around island

Taiwanese officials revealed that 59 Chinese aircraft circled the island nation in the biggest show of "foreign hostile force" since October last year.

By Evan Williams

Taipei, Taiwan - Officials in Taiwan's defense ministry revealed on Tuesday that it detected 59 Chinese aircraft circling the self-ruled island, in the biggest show of "foreign hostile force" since October last year.

Taiwanese officials announced that 59 Chinese aircraft circled the self-ruled island on Monday, the highest number since October 15, 2024.
Taiwanese officials announced that 59 Chinese aircraft circled the self-ruled island on Monday, the highest number since October 15, 2024.  © IMAGO/Dreamstime

"59 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 AM today," Taiwan's defense ministry claimed in a post on X.

"43 out of 59 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons was detected during this timeframe."

It was the highest number of Chinese aircraft registered since a record 153 were reported on October 15, 2024. Last year's ramp-up saw live-fire exercises conducted in waters near Taiwan, following a speech from Taiwan's president.

China and Russia side with Iran as US presses for nuclear talks
China China and Russia side with Iran as US presses for nuclear talks

Of the aircraft detected on Monday, 54 had taken part in "joint combat" patrols, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The Chinese foreign ministry said Monday the actions were a "resolute response to external forces' wilful connivance and support for Taiwan independence and a stern warning to the Taiwan independence separatist forces".

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te last Thursday branded China a "foreign hostile force," as he proposed measures to combat deepening Chinese infiltration.

Cover photo: IMAGO/Dreamstime

More on China: