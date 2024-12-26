Taiwanese Presidential Office holds first China "expansion" simulation amid rising regional tensions

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan's Presidential Office on Thursday staged its first tabletop simulation of China 's military actions in the region to boost the island's readiness against " authoritarian expansion ," a security official said.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te walks past soldiers at a naval base following Chinese military drills earlier in the week in Taoyuan on October 18, 2024. © I-Hwa CHENG / AFP

Tabletop exercises are a tool strategists use to game out how real-world scenarios may unfold, testing how organizations will react and coordinate against a simulated threat.

A national security official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP the Thursday morning exercise, led by the president's office, involved 19 central ministries, local governments, and NGOs.

"It aims at bolstering Taiwan's whole-of-society defense resilience in the face of authoritarian expansion by China and other countries as they continue to challenge the international order," they said.

While Taiwan regards itself as a sovereign nation, China claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory and has not renounced using force to back its rhetoric.

China has intensified military and political pressure on the island in recent years and staged three rounds of major military drills since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te came to power in May.

The official said the simulation tested Taiwan's response to "high-intensity grey zone operations" by an adversary – actions that fall short of an act of war but which are "on the brink of conflict."

The security official said the scenario used to test Taiwan's readiness was theoretical drills by China this year targeting a strategic chain of islands encompassing Taiwan, Japan, and parts of the Philippines and Indonesia.