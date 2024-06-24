Taiwan passes bill to crackdown on "corruption" despite fears of Chinese influence

Taipei, Taiwan - Having only taken office in May, Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-Te, has been forced to sign a controversial "anti-corruption" bill into law that he fears could open the doors for increased Chinese influence.

Lai Ching-Te was forced to sign the bill into law after his party lost its majority in January. © Collage: IMAGO/SOPA Images/ZUMA Press Wire

Less than two months after assuming office, President Lai Ching-Te has already found himself stymied by his party's lack of a parliamentary majority, forcing him to sign the controversial "contempt of parliament" bill into law.

Back in January, Lai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its majority in Taiwan's parliament, handing legislative reign to the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP).

The opposition brought the legislation forward, arguing that the bill was necessary to curb corruption, as it criminalizes "contempt of parliament" and threatens jail time for those found to be in breach.

In effect, the bill aims to increase the jurisdiction of government power, allowing the parliament to investigate and subpoena government officials and private individuals and even force them to hand over sensitive documents.

Due to the parliamentary system that President Lai Ching-Te leads, despite opposing the bill, he was forced to sign it into law on Monday. The signing was met with fierce protests, as tens of thousands of people surrounded the parliament buildings in Taipei over the weekend.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, President Lai Ching-Te announced that not only had he signed the bill into law but that he was petitioning Taiwan's highest court to look into its constitutional integrity.