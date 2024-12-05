Taiwan president holds high-profile call with House Speaker Mike Johnson as China issues warning

Hagåtña, Guam - Taiwan President Lai Ching-te spoke Thursday to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson during a visit to the US territory of Guam that is part of a Pacific tour angering China .

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te and House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke on the phone during the Taipei leader's visit to the US territory of Guam. © Collage: REUTERS

Taiwan calls itself a sovereign nation, but Beijing insists the democratic island is part of its territory and opposes any official exchanges with it.

Lai's conversation with Johnson is the most high-level US contact the Taiwanese leader has had during his Pacific tour.

A 2022 visit to Taiwan by then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi prompted China to launch military drills around the self-ruled island.

The president also had calls with Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee.

They "conveyed the strong bipartisan support of the US Congress in assisting Taiwan in defending democracy and freedom," the president's office said.

Like most countries, the US does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but Washington is Taipei's most important backer and biggest supplier of arms.

Lai's Pacific trip, and in particular his US stops, have drawn a barrage of criticism from Beijing, which rejects any international recognition of Taiwan.

Beijing on Thursday urged the US to "stop sending wrong signals" following the Lai-Johnson call.

"We urge the United States to clearly recognize the serious danger that separatist acts of Taiwan independence pose to peace and security across the Taiwan Strait," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.