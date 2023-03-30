Taiwan president visits New York as China threatens "countermeasures"

New York, New York - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York on Wednesday amid criticism from China over the visit.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York on Wednesday, where she was greeted by hundreds of Taiwanese expatriates. © Collage: REUTERS & via REUTERS

Tsai is en route to diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize, with stopovers in the US on the way there and on the way back.



In New York, Tsai said the solid partnership between Taiwan and the US was due to common values and interests, as well as long-term efforts of overseas Taiwanese, state-run Central News Agency reported.

At a dinner with more than 700 Taiwanese expatriates, Tsai said that Taiwan has demonstrated its determination to defend itself and the capability to help safeguard the regional stability.

Taiwan would further work with other partners in the democracy camp to "firmly walk on the path of democracy and freedom," she said.