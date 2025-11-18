China lashes out at US over massive multi-million arms sale to Taiwan

Beijing, China - China's Ministry of Defense strongly condemned President Donald Trump's administration over its $330 million arms deal with Taiwan, and vowed to "take all necessary measures" to retailiate.

"We urge the US side to immediately stop its egregious practice of arming Taiwan," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said in a statement on Monday.

Zhang went on to warn that arming Taiwan could end up "undermining the development of relations between the two countries and militaries."

China-US relations have been on the mend in the weeks since President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping for a face-to-face meeting in South Korea.

The two leaders reached an agreement on multiple issues during a summit that Trump hailed as a "great success" in October.

As a result, tariffs have been reduced across the board and Beijing has dropped its rare metals export ban.

Trump risked stalling this improvement in US-China relations, however, when he approved a $330 million military arms sale to Taiwan last week, including extensive repair and return support for the island nation's military aircraft.

The sale is the first of its kind under the second Trump administration and has been billed as a vital deterrent against attacks by China, which claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory.

Beijing's foreign ministry expressed anger about the sale immediately last week, on Friday declaring that the move "infringes on China's sovereignty and security interests" and "sends a gravely wrong signal" to Taiwan.

"Stop abetting and aiding separatist forces' attempt to seek 'Taiwan independence' through military buildup," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian demanded.