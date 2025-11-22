US and China hold "frank and constructive" talks on maritime security in Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii - Officials from the US and China 's militaries this week held "frank and constructive" talks on maritime security in Hawaii as the two nations attempted to restore military-to-military communications.

The talks were a major step in the re-establishment of constructive military-to-military communications between Washington and Beijing after President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last month.

The talks took place between November 18 and 20, according to Reuters, and were described positively by Chinese authorities in a statement posted online.

"The two sides had frank and constructive exchanges," China's Navy said. "Mainly exchanging views on the current maritime and air security situation between China and the US."

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, however, as China criticized the US for its various freedom-of-navigation operations, which have frequently seen warships sail through the Taiwan Strait and enter the South China Sea.

China's Navy said it "resolutely opposes any infringement and provocation," but confirmed that it had discussed way to make Chinese and US forces interact "more professionally and safely."

Taiwan has been a particularly sticky issue between the US and China this week, after the Trump administration signed a $330-million arms deal with the island nation, triggering condemnation from Beijing.

This week's working meeting has been described as a positive step towards better US-China relations, and a follow-up is already booked for 2026.

After a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the two countries had agreed to establish "peace through strength, mutual respect, and positive relations."