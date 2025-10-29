Trump opens up on hopes for much-anticipated meeting with Xi Jinping

Gyeongju, South Korea - President Donald Trump predicted he would have a "great meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

President Donald Trump said that he is expecting to solve a "lot of problems" during this week's meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Ken Ishii/POOL

"I think we're going to have a great meeting with President Xi of China, and a lot of problems are going to be solved," Trump told reporters en route to South Korea.

"We have been talking to them, we're not just walking into the meeting cold. I think we're going to have a very good outcome for our country and for the world, actually."

The Republican was less sure the topic of Taiwan – a major flashpoint in rising geopolitical tensions – will be brought up during the meeting.

"I don't know that we'll even speak about Taiwan. I'm not sure. He may want to ask about it. There's not that much to ask about. Taiwan is Taiwan," he said.

Since embarking on his week-long trip, Trump has participated in the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand in Malaysia, and has been hosted by Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The eyes of the world, however, have mostly been focused on his upcoming sit down with Xi, the first time they'll meet in-person since his first term.

Negotiators from Beijing and Washington have both confirmed that a "framework" has been agreed for halting a trade war based on a damaging tariff tit-for-tat. China has also expressed optimism regarding the talks.