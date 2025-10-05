Typhoon Matmo: Thousands evacuated as powerful storm lashes southern China

Haikou, China - Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated from their homes as Typhoon Matmo lashed China 's southern coast on Sunday, state media reported.

People ride electric scooters amid strong winds and heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Matmo, in Haikou, Hainan province, China, on October 5, 2025. © cnsphoto via REUTERS

The powerful storm made landfall around 2:50 PM in Guangdong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The National Meteorological Center recorded winds of more than 93 miles per hour.

As the storm approached, authorities evacuated 197,000 people from their homes on Hainan Island and 150,000 from Guangdong province, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Public transportation, construction sites, and businesses were also shuttered in coastal cities including Haikou, Wenchang, Zhanjiang, and Maoming.

The city of Beihai in the south of Guangxi region also announced Sunday it would suspend work, classes, and transportation.

The storm had already caused sea levels to rise in a port in Maoming on Sunday morning, leading to a "serious" risk of flooding, according to CCTV.

The intensity of the typhoon is expected to gradually decrease after making landfall, the meteorological center said.

Torrential rain and strong winds were expected until Monday in Hainan and parts of Guangdong and Guangxi.