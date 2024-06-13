US sparks Chinese anger by issuing new sanctions on companies linked to Uyghur oppression

Washington, DC - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new sanctions on three additional China -based companies over links to alleged Uyghur forced labor.

The DHS has added a number of companies to the Uyghur Forced Labor prevention Act. © Collage: AFP/Joseph Prezioso/Yasin Akgul

The companies have been added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List (UFLPA), effectively barring the entry of goods produced by them into the US.

Sanctions were issued against Dongguan Oasis Shoes, Shandong Meijia Group, and Xinjiang Shenhuo Coal and Electricity, further cracking down on the use of forced labor in the shoes, seafood, and aluminum industries, respectively.

The DHS's move comes nearly a month after the US blocked imports from 26 Chinese cotton companies that are also linked with Uyghur forced labor in China's Xinjiang province.

Robert Silvers, the DHS Under Secretary for Policy, said in a statement that the move "reaffirms our commitment to robust enforcement of the UFLPA."



"We have shown again through today’s enforcement actions that the United States is taking concrete steps to keep goods made with forced labor out of US supply chains."