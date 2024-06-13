US sparks Chinese anger by issuing new sanctions on companies linked to Uyghur oppression
Washington, DC - The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced new sanctions on three additional China-based companies over links to alleged Uyghur forced labor.
The companies have been added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List (UFLPA), effectively barring the entry of goods produced by them into the US.
Sanctions were issued against Dongguan Oasis Shoes, Shandong Meijia Group, and Xinjiang Shenhuo Coal and Electricity, further cracking down on the use of forced labor in the shoes, seafood, and aluminum industries, respectively.
The DHS's move comes nearly a month after the US blocked imports from 26 Chinese cotton companies that are also linked with Uyghur forced labor in China's Xinjiang province.
Robert Silvers, the DHS Under Secretary for Policy, said in a statement that the move "reaffirms our commitment to robust enforcement of the UFLPA."
"We have shown again through today’s enforcement actions that the United States is taking concrete steps to keep goods made with forced labor out of US supply chains."
Beijing slaps back at new sanctions on Uyghur-linked companies
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a press conference Wednesday that the US was continuing to spread "false stories on Xinjiang" with their most recent sanctions, which Beijing sees as unlawful.
Jian reaffirmed the view that Chinese central government's Xinjiang policy is meant to achieve better "development" in the region and that the US is "creating forced unemployment" and "hurting the right to subsistence."
"If the US truly cares about human rights, it might as well start dealing with the mounting issues at home, such as racial discrimination, gun violence, drug abuse, etc., instead of deflecting blame on other countries, interfering in their affairs and slapping sanctions."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Joseph Prezioso/Yasin Akgul