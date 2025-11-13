Colombia does surprise about-face on ending intel exchange with US
Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia said Thursday it would continue sharing intelligence with the US, claiming reports to the contrary were the result of a "misinterpretation".
On Tuesday, President Gustavo Petro had said on X that "an order has been given at all levels of the public security force's intelligence services to suspend communications and other dealings with US security agencies."
His announcement came amid a diplomatic crisis over deadly American strikes on boats in international waters, and elicited shock reactions from opposition politicians as well as Colombian ex-military and intelligence bosses.
On Thursday, Interior Minister Armando Benedetti insisted "there has been a misinterpretation by the Colombian press and some high government officials."
On X, he said, "President Petro has never said that the American control agencies FBI, DEA, HSI will stop working in Colombia alongside our intelligence agencies."
Speaking to AFP, several former security officials expressed shock and anger at Petro's message Tuesday, calling it "absurd."
They raised fears that Petro's order could not only hinder drug interdiction but also Colombia's fight against domestic armed groups.
Petro's announcement followed a months-long, personal spat between him and US President Donald Trump.
Petro and Trump spar over US killing spree in international waters
Trump has, without providing evidence, accused Petro of being involved in drug trafficking and hit the Colombian leader and his family with financial sanctions.
Petro, for his part, has condemned Trump's bombings in the Caribbean and Pacific that have sunk 20 boats and killed at least 76 people, sparking accusations of extrajudicial executions.
In his announcement this week, Petro said the ban "will remain in force as long as the missile attacks on boats continue."
The Trump administration is close to the right-wing opposition in Colombia, which has high hopes of winning legislative and presidential elections next year.
Cover photo: OVIDIO GONZALEZ / COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP