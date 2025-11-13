Colombia does surprise about-face on ending intel exchange with US

Bogotá, Colombia - Colombia said Thursday it would continue sharing intelligence with the US, claiming reports to the contrary were the result of a "misinterpretation".

On Tuesday, President Gustavo Petro had said on X that "an order has been given at all levels of the public security force's intelligence services to suspend communications and other dealings with US security agencies."

His announcement came amid a diplomatic crisis over deadly American strikes on boats in international waters, and elicited shock reactions from opposition politicians as well as Colombian ex-military and intelligence bosses.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Armando Benedetti insisted "there has been a misinterpretation by the Colombian press and some high government officials."

On X, he said, "President Petro has never said that the American control agencies FBI, DEA, HSI will stop working in Colombia alongside our intelligence agencies."

Speaking to AFP, several former security officials expressed shock and anger at Petro's message Tuesday, calling it "absurd."

They raised fears that Petro's order could not only hinder drug interdiction but also Colombia's fight against domestic armed groups.

Petro's announcement followed a months-long, personal spat between him and US President Donald Trump.