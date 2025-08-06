Cook Islands strikes deep-sea minerals agreement with US

Avarua, Cook Islands - Pacific nation the Cook Islands said Wednesday it will work with the US in a push towards deep-sea mining, an emerging industry of keen interest to both Washington and Beijing.

The Cook Islands has agreed to work with the US on the "responsible development" of its seabed riches. © IMAGO / Newscom World

Huge areas of seabed around the Cook Islands are carpeted in polymetallic nodules, lumpy rocks studded with rare earths and critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese.

With existing supplies of critical minerals heavily exposed to trade disputes, both the US and China have signaled an interest in deep-sea mining.

The Cook Islands said Wednesday it had agreed to work with the US on the "responsible development" of its seabed riches.

"Both countries agreed to cooperate further in the responsible management of seabed minerals, with a committment to scientific advancement, mutual prosperity, economic self-reliance, and environmental stewardship," the government said in a statement.

The US Department of State said it had started discussions with the Cook Islands to support deep-sea exploration efforts.

"Seabed minerals are critical for developing and powering the technology of today and the future," it said in a statement.