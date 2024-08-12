Deadly floods in war-torn Sudan displace thousands in latest tragedy

Kassala, Sudan - Amna Hussein sat grieving in a disaster relief tent in eastern Sudan , where she fled with her children after deadly floods displaced thousands in a country already reeling from war.

People already displaced by conflict rest by tents at a makeshift campsite they were evacuated following deadly floods in the eastern city of Kassala, Sudan, on August 11, 2024. © AFP

"My father died in the floods," Hussein said in Kassala, a state on the border with Eritrea.



Sudan has experienced an intense rainy season since last month, with intermittent torrential flooding mainly in the country's north and east.

Authorities have not released an updated death toll, but 34 people have died in the northern town of Abu Hamad alone, according to the Sudanese Red Crescent.

"All our houses have collapsed. Mine has been totally destroyed. We're sitting in the street with nowhere to go," flood victim Umm Ayman Zakarya Adam told AFP in Abu Hamad.

Authorities in Kassala on Friday issued an "urgent call" to the international community, asking for "immediate assistance to rescue victims" of the flooding. They said that in Kassala "thousands of people have been affected by the floods which have destroyed many homes."

Every year between May and October, peak flow on the Nile is accompanied by torrential rains, destroying homes, wrecking infrastructure, and claiming lives, both directly and through water-borne diseases.

The impact is expected to be worse this year after nearly 16 months of fighting that has displaced millions of people into flood zones.

In Wadi Halfa, in the north of the country, near the Egyptian border, "around 3,000 homes and health facilities were severely damaged," according to local authorities.

"I'm speaking to you from a hilltop where my family and dozens of others took shelter last night after we were completely surrounded by rising waters," said Mohammed Othman, a resident of Wadi Halfa, speaking to AFP by phone.