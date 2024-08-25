Egypt's Sisi warns against Israel-Lebanon escalation in meeting with top US general

Cairo, Egypt - Egypt 's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned against further regional escalation on Sunday in a meeting with the US' highest-ranking general, as cross-border hostilities between Israel and Lebanon intensified.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has warned against further escalation between Israel and Lebanon during a meeting with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles CQ Brown. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & KHALED DESOUKI / AFP

Sisi "warned of the dangers of a new front opening in Lebanon and stressed the necessity of preserving Lebanon's stability and sovereignty," according to a statement from the president's office.



His meeting in Egypt with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles "CQ" Brown, the US' highest-ranking military officer, came hours after Israel launched air strikes on Lebanon.

Israel claimed it was pre-empting an attack on its territory from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, fueling fears of a wider regional conflagration.

Key mediator Egypt has again urged restraint and de-escalation, while the US – Israel's top arms provider – said its military was "postured" to support its ally.

The visit comes amid planned talks in Cairo, to be attended by CIA chief William Burns, aimed at a truce in the Gaza Strip that has seemed increasingly unlikely.