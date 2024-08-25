Washington says commitment to Israel is "ironclad" after deadly Lebanon strikes

Washington DC - The US said its commitment to Israel was "ironclad" and that it was "postured" to support its ally after the Israeli military said Sunday it had launched what it called preemptive strikes in Lebanon.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (r.) once again affirmed Washington's commitment to Israel in a call with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant. © REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant about Israel's defense against attacks by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said.



"Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's defense against any attacks by Iran and its regional partners and proxies," Ryder said in a statement.

A Pentagon spokesperson added in a separate statement that the US has "been very clear" that it "is postured to support the defense of Israel."

Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency in Israel from 6:00 AM Sunday after the military launched what it called preemptive strikes in Lebanon.

The Israeli defense ministry said Gallant had briefed Austin on the situation.

"We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel," Gallant told Austin, according to a statement.

US National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said "senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts" at the direction of President Joe Biden, who was "closely monitoring events in Israel and Lebanon."

"We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," Savett said in a statement.