EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at Trump levies

Brussels, Belgium - The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump 's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of US products including soybeans, motorcycles, and beauty products, the European Commission said.

A European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. © REUTERS

The levies of up to 25% are retaliation for US duties on steel and aluminum imposed last month – with Europe's response to Trump's latest tariffs salvo yet to be announced.

"These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome," the European Commission said in a statement issued after EU member states greenlit the measures.

Duties will start to be collected under the measures on April 15, the commission said.

"The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy," it added.

Brussels stressed it wanted a deal that "would be balanced and mutually beneficial."

Trump has also slapped a 25% tariff on car imports from the EU, and targeted the bloc with so-called reciprocal tariffs of 20% that came into force Wednesday, as in dozens of other countries.

An EU spokesperson said its response to those measures could be unveiled as early as next week.