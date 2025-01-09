Blinken holds talks with European leaders on Syria as he makes final trip

Rome, Italy - Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading on Thursday to Rome for talks with European counterparts on bringing stability to Syria in the face of flare-ups with Turkey, capping what is likely his final trip.

© Andrew Medichini / POOL / AFP

Blinken had been expected to remain in Italy through the weekend to join President Joe Biden, but the outgoing US leader scrapped his trip, which was to include an audience with Pope Francis, to address wildfires sweeping Los Angeles.

Blinken, on a trip that has taken him to South Korea, Japan, and France, was heading on Thursday from Paris and will meet for dinner in Rome with counterparts from Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.

In Paris on Wednesday, Blinken said the US was united with the Europeans on seeking a peaceful, stable Syria, a month after Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad – despite US-backed Israel continuing to launch airstrikes at Syria and seize its territory.

But concerns have mounted over Turkey's threats against Syrian Kurdish fighters, who have effectively run their own state during the brutal civil war engulfing Syria.

A war monitor said that battles between Turkish-backed groups, supported by air strikes, and Kurdish-led forces killed 37 people on Thursday.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have worked with the US on Washington's main stated priority – battling the Islamic State extremist group – but Turkey says the SDF has links with PKK militants at home.

Blinken in Paris said that Turkey had "legitimate concerns" and that the SDF should gradually be integrated into a revamped national army, with foreign fighters removed.