Thousands in Sudan's El-Fasher feared "in grave danger" after fall to RSF

El-Fasher, Sudan - Thousands of civilians are feared trapped and in imminent danger in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher after its fall to paramilitaries, Doctors Without Borders said Saturday.

Displaced Sudanese people who fled El-Fasher after the city fell to the Rapid Support Forces, gather in the town of Tawila in Sudan's western Darfur region, on October 28, 2025. © STR / AFP

At war with the regular army since April 2023, the Rapid Support Forces seized El-Fasher on Sunday, pushing the military out of its last stronghold in Darfur after a grinding 18-month siege marked by starvation and bombardment.

Since the city's fall, reports have emerged of summary executions, sexual violence, attacks on aid workers, looting, and abductions, while communications remain largely cut off.

Survivors from El-Fasher who reached the nearby town of Tawila have told AFP of mass killings, children shot before their parents, and civilians beaten and robbed as they fled.

The UN says more than 65,000 people have fled El-Fasher since Sunday, but tens of thousands remain trapped. Around 260,000 people were in the city before the RSF's final assault.

"Large numbers of people remain in grave danger and are being prevented by the Rapid Support Forces and its allies from reaching safer areas," Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

The NGO added that only 5,000 people had managed to make their way to Tawila, about 43 miles to the west.

The numbers of people arriving in Tawila "don't add up, while accounts of large-scale atrocities are mounting," said MSF head of emergencies Michel Olivier Lacharite.

"Where are all the missing people who have already survived months of famine and violence in El-Fasher?" he added.

"The most likely, albeit frightening, answer is that they are being killed, blocked, and hunted down when trying to flee."