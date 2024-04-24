Fukushima nuclear wastewater release suspended amid partial power outage

Fukushima, Japan - The release of wastewater into the ocean from Japan 's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant was suspended on Wednesday as a partial power outage affected the site, operator TEPCO said.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said in a statement that the system to cool reactors remained operational and "no meaningful change" had been detected at plant facilities that monitor radioactivity.



In 2011, the Fukushima-Daiichi plant on Japan's northeastern coast went into meltdown after a huge earthquake and tsunami that killed 18,000 people. It was one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

"At around 10:43 AM, electricity source line A stopped," Wednesday's TEPCO statement said without giving details.

The release of nuclear contaminated water treated through a filtration process called ALPS also stopped at the same time, it said.

TEPCO added that a worker had been injured during an excavation operation.

"We are trying to figure out other details... there seems to be a link between this electricity loss and suspension of the ALPS operation," a TEPCO spokesperson told AFP.

"We are trying to figure out" a potential link between the injury and the electricity loss, he said.

The worker was conscious and not contaminated, but was seen by an on-site doctor and an ambulance was called.