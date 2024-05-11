Haiti to rotate transitional council leader after internal strife

Haiti - Haiti's transitional ruling council, which is leading the violence-wracked Caribbean nation , will rotate its leadership every five months, according to a decree seen by AFP Friday, following internal political strife among its members.

Politician Edgard Leblanc Fils was chosen to head Haiti's transitional ruling council, which will adopt a rotating presidency. © CLARENS SIFFROY / AFP

The new council came to power last month as Haiti's unpopular and unelected prime minister, Ariel Henry, submitted his formal resignation after armed gangs rose up and demanded his ouster.

Several days after the council's nine members were sworn in, they chose politician Edgard Leblanc Fils from among themselves to head the long-awaited governing body.

But his appointment to the role, whose main purpose is coordination, was not without internal controversy.

Leblanc Fils and three other members of the council announced a political alliance with the intention to vote as a bloc, a move that was particularly significant given only seven of the council's nine members have voting rights.

Among the bloc's intended decisions was the appointment of former sports minister Fritz Belizaire as prime minister, an unexpected move that outraged the other three voting members.

In order to "avoid any dysfunction in the council," the decree seen by AFP said, the body had "proceeded by consensus to a rotating presidency."