Hospitalized Pope Francis pens letter to well-wishers amid ongoing "period of trial"

Vatican City - Pope Francis acknowledged being fragile and "facing a period of trial" as he thanked well-wishers Sunday for prayers in a message from hospital, where he has been slowly recovering from pneumonia.

Tango dancer Daiana Guspero (r.) performs during a milonga for Pope Francis outside the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Italy. © Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The 88-year-old pope, who has weathered setbacks along with periods of improving health since being hospitalized on February 14, sent a particularly personal message to the faithful that referenced both his faith and his frailty.

"I am sharing these thoughts with you while I am facing a period of trial, and I join with so many brothers and sisters who are sick: fragile, at this time, like me," wrote the pope in the message published by the Vatican.

"Our bodies are weak but, even like this, nothing can prevent us from loving, praying, giving ourselves, being for each other, in faith, shining signs of hope," added the Argentine pontiff in the message marking the second Sunday of Lent, a 40-day period of prayer and reflection leading up to Easter.

Sunday was the fifth time in a row that the pope's illness had prevented him from personally giving the Angelus prayer, usually delivered to a crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square following mass.

Although Francis has yet to appear at the window of his papal suite on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, this has not dissuaded a steady stream of well-wishers from gathering, including tango dancers and dozens of children on Sunday.

Under grey skies, about a dozen couples in street clothes danced the tango in front of a throng of cameras as the Argentine pontiff recuperated inside.

"With this tango, he must be discharged," enthused dancer Daiana Guspero (38), who like the pope hailed from Buenos Aires.

"I want him to feel our energy, our love for tango and for an Argentine pope," she told AFP.