North Korea set to arm new warships with nukes as Kim Jong-un pursues build-up

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered navy vessels to be speedily armed with nuclear weapons, state media reported Wednesday, as Pyongyang conducted its first test-firing of a new warship weapons system.

North Korea tested new warships that are set to be equipped with nuclear weapons. © via REUTERS

This weekend, Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon, which some analysts said was likely to be equipped with short-range tactical nuclear missiles.

Kim oversaw the first day of a two-day weapons test of the destroyer, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

He then ordered officials to work on "accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy," it added.

North Korea has previously said the vessel was equipped with the "most powerful weapons," and that it would "enter into operation early next year."

KCNA said Tuesday's test was of "ship-to-ship tactical guided weapon, various kinds of ship-based automatic guns and smoke and electronic jamming guns," involving the newly unveiled vessel.

The news agency said Pyongyang also tested its "supersonic cruise missile, strategic cruise missile, anti-aircraft missile and 127 mm ship-based automatic gun" on Monday.

Kim said the country's ship-based firepower system was "effectively combined" with the "most powerful strike means including supersonic cruise missile, strategic cruise missile and tactical ballistic missile."

Pyongyang's announcement came days after it confirmed for the first time it had deployed troops to Russia to support Moscow in its war in Ukraine.

Moscow also said Saturday that North Korean soldiers "provided significant assistance in defeating the group of Ukrainian armed forces."