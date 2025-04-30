North Korea set to arm new warships with nukes as Kim Jong-un pursues build-up
Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered navy vessels to be speedily armed with nuclear weapons, state media reported Wednesday, as Pyongyang conducted its first test-firing of a new warship weapons system.
This weekend, Pyongyang had unveiled its new warship, a 5,000-ton destroyer-class vessel named Choe Hyon, which some analysts said was likely to be equipped with short-range tactical nuclear missiles.
Kim oversaw the first day of a two-day weapons test of the destroyer, the official Korean Central News Agency said.
He then ordered officials to work on "accelerating the nuclear armament of the navy," it added.
North Korea has previously said the vessel was equipped with the "most powerful weapons," and that it would "enter into operation early next year."
KCNA said Tuesday's test was of "ship-to-ship tactical guided weapon, various kinds of ship-based automatic guns and smoke and electronic jamming guns," involving the newly unveiled vessel.
The news agency said Pyongyang also tested its "supersonic cruise missile, strategic cruise missile, anti-aircraft missile and 127 mm ship-based automatic gun" on Monday.
Kim said the country's ship-based firepower system was "effectively combined" with the "most powerful strike means including supersonic cruise missile, strategic cruise missile and tactical ballistic missile."
Pyongyang's announcement came days after it confirmed for the first time it had deployed troops to Russia to support Moscow in its war in Ukraine.
Moscow also said Saturday that North Korean soldiers "provided significant assistance in defeating the group of Ukrainian armed forces."
Kim orders build-up of nuclear arsenal
In March, Kim inspected a project to build a nuclear-powered submarine, asserting that "radically" boosting the navy was a key part of Pyongyang's defensive strategy.
At the time, Kim called for the modernization of the country's surface and underwater naval forces, including the development of warships.
Pyongyang has claimed in previous years to be developing underwater nuclear attack drones, which could unleash a "radioactive tsunami," but analysts have questioned whether it actually has such a weapon.
Washington -- Seoul's key security ally -- has in recent years ramped up joint military exercises and increased the presence of strategic US assets, such as an aircraft carrier and a nuclear-powered submarine, provoking Pyongyang.
This led to North Korea declaring itself an "irreversible" nuclear power and ditching any intention to reunify with the South.
Cover photo: via REUTERS