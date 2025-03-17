Houthis hit back at US bombings on Yemen with attack on aircraft carrier

Sana'a, Yemen - Yemen 's Houthi rebels claimed on Monday to have twice attacked an American aircraft carrier group within 24 hours, calling it retaliation for deadly US strikes that killed dozens of civilians.

Yemen's Houthis said they struck the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier after brutal bombings over the weekend killed at least 53 people. © DVIDS / AFP

The Houthis initially said they launched 18 missiles and a drone at the "aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships" in the Red Sea, before hours later claiming to have fired a second round.

In a statement posted to Telegram on Monday, a Houthi spokesperson said the attacks on the carrier group were "in retaliation to the continued American aggression against our country."

Washington has vowed to keep striking Yemen until the rebels stop attacking Red Sea shipping, with President Donald Trump warning he will use "overwhelming lethal force."

The Houthi health ministry said women and children were among the 53 people killed and 98 wounded in US strikes on Saturday.

Houthi media reported more explosions on Sunday night, accusing the Americans of targeting a cotton ginning factory in the western region of Hodeida as well as the Galaxy Leader, an Israeli ship captured more than a year ago.

Huthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi called on Yemenis to march on Monday in defiance.

The UN has urged both sides to "cease all military activity".

The Houthis, who control much of the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country, have attacked Israeli shipping in solidarity with Palestinians being killed en masse in Gaza.

Before this weekend's targeting of the US carrier group, the Houthis had ceased all assaults since January 19, when a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip.