Israel cuts off all power to Gaza in return to most brutal tactics

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel ordered an immediate halt to Gaza's electricity supply Sunday, inflicting yet more devastation on Palestinians through its latest violation of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Israel cut off all electricity to Gaza Sunday, plunging the territory into an even deeper humanitarian catastrophe caused by its assaults. © REUTERS

Israel's decision comes a week after it blocked all aid supplies to a territory it has already devastated, a move reminiscent of the initial days of the war when Israel announced a siege on Gaza.

Hamas described the electricity cut as "blackmail," a term it had also used after Israel blocked the aid.

The ceasefire deal's initial phase ended on March 1. Since then, Israel has refused to proceed to the next agreed-upon phase, insisting on an extension to the first stage while resuming its brutal attacks on Gaza.

"I have just signed the order to stop supplying electricity immediately to the Gaza Strip," Energy Minister Eli Cohen said in a video statement.

"We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war, he said.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas's political bureau, described Israel's move as "a desperate attempt to pressure our people and their resistance through cheap and unacceptable blackmail tactics."

The sole power line between Israel and Gaza supplies the main desalination plant, and Gazans mainly rely now on solar panels and fuel-powered generators to produce electricity.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been reduced to living in tents by Israel's attacks, with nighttime temperatures now forecast around 54 Fahrenheit.