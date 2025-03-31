Houthis report more US strikes on Yemen after Trump warns of "real pain" to come

Sanaa, Yemen - Houthi media said strikes on Monday hit the Yemeni island of Kamaran, off the coast of Hodeida, blaming the US for the attacks.

Houthi media said strikes on Monday hit the Yemeni island of Kamaran, off the coast of Hodeida, blaming the US for the attacks. © via REUTERS

Moments earlier, US President Donald Trump had warned that the Houthi rebels and their Iranian backers would face "real pain" from fresh strikes should they keep threatening shipping.

The rebels' Al-Masirah TV reported "US aggression on Kamaran Island with two strikes", citing its correspondent in Hodeida.

Houthi-held parts of Yemen have witnessed near-daily attacks since Washington launched a campaign against the rebels on March 15 to force them to stop threatening vessels in key maritime routes.

That day saw a wave of US air strikes that officials said killed senior Houthi leaders, and which the rebels' health ministry said killed 53 people.

Since then, the rebels have announced attacks targeting US military ships and Israel.

The Iran-backed Houthis had targeted passing ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as Israeli territory, from shortly after the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza until a January ceasefire, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

The renewed US strikes followed Houthi threats earlier this month to restart their attacks on vessels over Israel's aid blockade on Gaza after truce talks hit an impasse.