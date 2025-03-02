Israel reneges on ceasefire deal with Hamas and imposes humanitarian blockade on Gaza

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel said Sunday that it was suspending the entry of supplies into Gaza and resumed attacks on the territory, reneging on its ceasefire deal with Hamas by refusing to progress to the next phase.

Israeli announced it was blocking the entry of all aid to Gaza as it reneged on its ceasefire deal with Hamas. © AFP

As the 42-day first phase of the ceasefire drew to a close, Israel insisted on an extension it said was put forward by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, which would cover the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected an extension, instead demanded a transition to the truce deal's second phase, which would see the release of all remaining hostages and a more permanent end to the fighting in Gaza.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that, from this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be suspended," his office said in a statement.

"Israel will not accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists with its refusal, there will be other consequences," it added.

Hamas slammed the move, saying in a statement that the "decision to suspend humanitarian aid is cheap blackmail, a war crime and a blatant coup against the (ceasefire) agreement."

Intentionally blocking humanitarian aid to a territory during armed conflict is a war crime under international law.

The suspension of aid comes as Palestinians in Gaza – already subjected by Israel to conditions of famine for some 15 months – mark the second day of the holy month of Ramadan, during which the faithful observe a dawn-to-dusk fast.