Human Rights Watch lays out "most extreme" violations and issues warning ahead of Trump return

New York, New York - Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday blasted the "craven unwillingness" of governments to defend international norms and institutions last year, while warning that Donald Trump's return to power will compound pressure on the world 's "fraying" rights system.

Acting Executive Director of Human Rights Watch Tirana Hassan poses for a portrait after an interview in New York City. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

From Gaza to Sudan, Haiti and Ukraine – 2024 saw rights violations "at the most extreme," HRW chief Tirana Hassan told AFP in an interview ahead of the Thursday release of the organization's annual report.

Worldwide elections and deadly conflicts over the past year challenged the "integrity of democratic institutions and the principles of human rights and humanitarian law" – but many governments "have failed the test," the 500-page document said.

It noted mounting repression in Russia, India, and Venezuela as well as continuing devastation from the wars in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine.

These conflicts and other humanitarian crises, marked by the "craven unwillingness of many governments to stand up to suffering and abuse," exposed the "fraying of international norms meant to protect civilians and the devastating human cost when they are flouted," according to the report.

It called out authoritarian governments – including in Russia and Mali – for violating democratic norms, while also slamming liberal democracies, saying they were "not always reliable champions of human rights at home or abroad."

Hassan pointed to US President Joe Biden continuing to provide Israel with weapons, despite mounting evidence they have "been used in the commission of war crimes and the killing of civilians" in Gaza.

The Singapore-born lawyer said 2024 showed "how inconsistent the commitment to human rights" has been. "That is very dangerous, because it sends a message that certain rights apply to some people and they don't to others," she added.