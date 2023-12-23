Iran dismisses US claims it is involved in Houthi ship attacks

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's deputy foreign minister on Saturday dismissed US accusations that Tehran was involved in attacks by Yemen's Houthis on commercial ships, saying the group was acting on its own.

Iran's deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri has denied accusations that his country was involved in Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. © ALEX HALADA / AFP

Yemen's Houthis have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels in the Red Sea, according to the Pentagon, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli siege.

On Friday, the White House publicly released US intelligence that Iran provided drones, missiles, and tactical intelligence to the Houthis, who control vast parts of Yemen including the capital, Sanaa.

"The resistance (Houthis) has its own tools... and acts in accordance with its own decisions and capabilities," Iran's deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri told Mehr news agency.

"The fact that certain powers, such as the Americans and the Israelis, suffer strikes from the resistance movement... should in no way call into question the reality of the strength of the resistance in the region," he added.