South Korea officials to head to Washington as Trump trade deal deadline looms

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea 's deputy prime minister will meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week, ahead of Washington's deadline to reach a trade deal, Seoul's presidential office said Saturday.

South Korean officials are preparing to visit Washington for meetings ahead of a trade deal deadline imposed by Donald Trump. © 123RF/tanyar30

President Donald Trump's administration has threatened South Korea with a 25% tariff if a trade deal is not reached by August 1.

"Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun are scheduled to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio next week," the presidential office said in a statement.

The statement came during a meeting at the presidential office where Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan reported on the outcome of his talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday.

"The government has pledged to devote its full efforts to concluding trade negotiations with Washington before the August 1 deadline," the statement said.

The presidential office added that Seoul confirmed Washington's "strong interest in the shipbuilding sector" and agreed to work towards mutual cooperation in the industry.