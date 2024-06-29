Iran warns of "obliterating" war if Israel attacks Lebanon

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Saturday warned that "all Resistance Fronts," a grouping of Iran and its regional allies, would confront Israel if it attacks Lebanon.

Tensions between Iran and Israel are on the rise as the latter threatens to attack Lebanon. © IMAGO / Rainer Unkel

The comment from Iran's mission to New York comes with fears of a wider regional war involving Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement. The two sides have engaged in near-daily exchanges of fire since Israel's assault on Gaza began.



Such exchanges have escalated this month alongside bellicose rhetoric, including a recent Israeli threat to "take Lebanon back to the Stone Age."

Israel's military said plans for a Lebanon offensive had been "approved and validated," prompting Hezbollah to respond that none of Israel would be spared in a full-blown conflict.

In a post on social media platform X, the Iranian mission said it "deems as psychological warfare the Zionist regime's propaganda about intending to attack Lebanon."

But, it added, "should it embark on full-scale military aggression, an obliterating war will ensue. All options, incl. the full involvement of all Resistance Fronts, are on the table."

Israel has waged a relentless assault on the people of Gaza since October. Iran has been outspoken in opposition to the attacks.