Israeli defense minister threatens to send Lebanon "back to Stone Age" during Washington trip

Washington DC - Israel threatened to send Lebanon "back to the Stone Age" as the UN's humanitarian chief warned that a full-blown war between the countries would be "potentially apocalyptic."

During a trip to Washington to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (c.), Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (r.) threatened to send Lebanon "back to the Stone Age." © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The border between the two countries has seen daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants ever since the October 7 attack on Israel led by Hezbollah ally Hamas, which triggered the war in Gaza.



Fears those exchanges could escalate into full-blown war have only grown in recent weeks as cross-border attacks intensified, and after Israel revealed it had approved plans for a Lebanon offensive.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant over alleged war crimes committed in Gaza, said during a visit to Washington on Wednesday that his country could "take Lebanon back to the Stone Age, but we don't want to do it".

"We do not want war, but we are preparing for every scenario," he told reporters. "Hezbollah understands very well that we can inflict massive damage in Lebanon if a war is launched."