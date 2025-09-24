Mexican ex-DACA recipient dies in ICE custody one month after arrest

Victorville, California - A 39-year-old Mexican national who was at one point a DACA recipient died in ICE custody, the federal agency revealed in a statement issued Wednesday.

A Mexican national and former DACA recipient became the 14th person to die in ICE custody (file photo). © AFP/Blake Fagan

Ismael Ayala-Uribe was detained on August 17 During an ICE operation in California and later transferred to the Adelanto Processing Center.

He was evaluated for an abscess on his buttocks by a medical provider on September 18 and eventually sent to the Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville.

In a statement put out by ICE following his death, the agency revealed that Ayala-Uribe was also hypertensive and had an abnormally fast heart-rate when he was referred.

"At 1:48 AM the Victor Valley Global Medical Center declared Ayala unresponsive and initiated lifesaving measures," the statement read. "He was declared deceased at 2:32 AM by medical staff."

A recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals since 2012, Ayala-Uribe was reportedly convicted of driving under the influence on multiple occasions and served a short jail sentence.

He was arrested as part of the Trump administration's assault on immigrants' rights, which has been met by massive protests across the country and multiple legal actions.

Despite Ayala-Uribe being the 14th person to die in custody this year, ICE insisted that it remains "committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments."

Speaking to CBS News, Ayala-Uribe's family said that he was in good health when he was arrested by ICE and sent to Adelanto. His mother, Lucia, said that he had died of a cardiac arrest.