Mexican officials plan US visit in hopes of avoiding Trump tariffs

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's economy and security ministers are preparing to visit the US for talks with Donald Trump 's administration aimed at averting trade tariffs, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday.

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard (r.) will be traveling to the US to meet with members of the Trump administration. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP & Yuri CORTEZ / AFP

Trump announced on February 3 that he was pausing tariffs on Mexico for one month after Sheinbaum pledged to send more troops to the US border to tackle drug smuggling.

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch are expected to visit Washington this week to resolve outstanding issues, Sheinbaum said.

"I hope, as always, that we will reach a good agreement with the US government," she said.

Sheinbaum vowed retaliation on February 1 after Trump announced 25% tariffs on Mexican goods, accusing the Latin American country of not doing enough to stop undocumented migration and fentanyl smuggling.

Days later, Trump delayed the imposition of trade levies after Sheinbaum agreed in a telephone call to deploy 10,000 more soldiers to the countries' shared border.

In return, Mexico wants Washington to crack down on the trafficking of firearms in the other direction, saying they end up in the hands of drug cartel members.