Mexico hits US gunmakers with new legal threat in retaliation for Trump policy

Mexico's president on Friday warned US gunmakers they could face fresh legal action and be deemed accomplices if Washington designates Mexican cartels as terrorist groups. © YURI CORTEZ / AFP

"If they declare these criminal groups as terrorists, then we'll have to expand our US lawsuit," Claudia Sheinbaum said at a daily press conference.

A new charge could include alleged "complicity" of gunmakers with terror groups, she said.

Sheinbaum said the US Justice Department itself has recognized that "74% of the weapons" used by criminal groups in Mexico come from north of the border.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that the State Department plans to classify criminal groups from Mexico, Colombia, El Salvador, and Venezuela as "terrorist organizations."

Mexico has already filed a lawsuit in the US against US arms manufacturers and vendors, claiming $10 billion in damages for their alleged role in criminal violence in the country.

Earlier this month, Sheinbaum angrily rejected an accusation by the US that her government has an alliance with drug cartels.