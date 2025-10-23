Mexico issues optimistic update on trade talks with US ahead of tariff deadline: "About 90% of the way"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican officials say "significant progress" has been made towards a major trade deal with the US as the deadline for President Donald Trump's tariff regime draws near.

Mexico's Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard said that President Claudia Sheinbaum's government was about 90% of the way towards a deal with the US.

Ebrard was confident that an agreement would be reached before October 29, when Trump's blanket tariffs of up to 30% will kick in.

"I would say we have made very significant progress – on practically all the elements we have been discussing prior to the treaty review, we are at about 90% of the way," he said, per the Mexican Press Agency.

"I am optimistic, reasonably so, about what we can expect in the coming weeks. Practically all the issues that concern both Mexico and the United States have been put on the table."

Ebrard claimed that negotiations had been constructive, will establish trade stability, and will avoid measures that could harm production chains.

At the end of July, Trump extended the deadline on trade talks with Mexico after speaking with Sheinbaum, and announced that the Mexican government had agreed to terminate its non tariff trade barriers.

"The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border," Trump said in a Truth Social post at the time.

