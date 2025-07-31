Trump delays Mexican tariffs amid scramble for deals ahead of midnight deadline

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Thursday he would hold off a planned tariff hike on Mexican products and instead keep duties at existing levels for 90 days after speaking with his counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum.

Donald Trump (l.) will hold off a planned tariff hike on Mexican products and instead keep duties at existing levels for 90 days after speaking with Claudia Sheinbaum. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Handout / Mexican Presidency / AFP

"We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The country currently faces a 25% US tariff for goods not entering under a North American trade pact.

"Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many," Trump added.

Sheinbaum later said that Mexico would seek a long-term deal with the US to avoid tariffs.

"We avoided the tariff increase... and secured 90 days to build a long-term agreement through dialogue," she said after speaking with Trump.

The US president's dream of a new world trade order still faces some crucial tests ahead of the August 1 deadline, with dozens of economies – including key commercial partners like Canada – yet to secure US tariff deals.

Trump has doubled down on the wide-ranging levies, posting on Truth Social: "Tariffs are making America GREAT & RICH Again."

He insisted in a separate post that the world's biggest economy would have "no chance of survival or success" without protectionist measures.