Mexico residents fear Trump airstrikes as Sheinbaum urges respect for sovereignty

Culiacan, Mexico - A bloody year-long war for control of the world's most powerful drug cartel has killed 1,700 people in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

The facade of a residence with gunshot wounds is pictured at the Colinas de San Miguel subdivision in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico on July 13, 2025. © Marcos Vizcarra / AFP

Now a new threat looms – US airstrikes.

Gunfights, decapitations, shuttered schools, and bodies dangling from bridges – the deployment of thousands of Mexican troops has failed to staunch the bleeding in the once-bustling city of Culiacan, where locals live in fear.

"Before, we could celebrate our son's birthday every year, invite his cousins, have them play in a pool or set up a pinata and a cake," said 35-year-old mother Karely Contreras. "Now we do something very private at home, because we don't know what could happen."

The city was plunged deep into chaos a year ago when a power struggle emerged within the Sinaloa Cartel.

Perhaps the most powerful cartel in the Americas, El Cartel de Sinaloa operates in dozens of countries and controls a large portion of the global trade in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The cartel's leaders are household names in Mexico and beyond – Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

A split within the cartel emerged when El Chapo's son allegedly double-crossed Zambada.