Mexico's Sheinbaum reacts to Trump sending troops after foreign cartels: "Not going to be an invasion"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's President Claudia Sheinbaum shared her reaction after reports claimed US President Donald Trump had ordered the military to target Latin American drug cartels.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum (l.) recently denied the US would use its military in her country after reports claimed President Donald Trump (r.) ordered it. © Collage: Alfredo ESTRELLA & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Trump had "secretly" signed a directive ordering the Pentagon to use "military force against certain Latin American drug cartels that his administration has deemed terrorist organizations."

But during a news conference that morning, Sheinbaum said that no such thing would happen.

"The United States is not going to come to Mexico with the military. We cooperate, we collaborate, but there is not going to be an invasion. That is... absolutely ruled out," Sheinbaum stated.

"It is not part of any agreement, far from it. When it has been brought up, we have always said no," she added.

Last year, Trump made fighting drug cartels and illegal immigration major issues of his 2024 presidential campaign.

After taking office, he signed an executive order directing the State Department to begin labeling cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and he has enacted an aggressive immigration agenda that has seen thousands of undocumented individuals deported, many without due process.

The recent directive comes after the Trump administration last month labeled the Venezuelan Cartel de los Soles a globalist terrorist group, and asserted the country's President Nicolás Maduro leads the operation.