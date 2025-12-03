Mexico's Sheinbaum condemns Trump's threats to attack Venezuela on land

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has slammed her US counterpart Donald Trump 's threats to launch a military attack against Venezuela, affirming her commitment to the country's sovereignty.

Sheinbaum on Monday expressed support for Venezuela's sovereignty during her daily press conference in response to a question about Trump's decision to order military action and close the country's airspace.

"By our constitution, by conviction, we believe in the self-determination of peoples and their sovereignty," Sheinbaum said, in a thinly veiled jab at Trump's threats against Venezuela.

Her comments came days after the US president suggested that he would escalate his campaign against Venezuela by launching attacks "by land."

"You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land," Trump said.

Shortly after he issued the threat, Trump took to Truth Social to declare in an all-caps rant that everyone should "consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety."

Sheinbaum has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration's regular bombing of unspecified vessels in both the Caribbean and the East Pacific and rejected any form of military intervention.

While Sheinbaum's government is not close to President Nicolás Maduro's regime in Venezuela, a 1988 reform to the Mexican Constitution stipulates that its government must always uphold the sovereignty of other nations.

"We are not in favor of invasions," she said in November. "In whatever way Mexico can help, we will be there. Let there be a dialogue, we must always seek dialogue and peace."