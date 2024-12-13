Missing US citizen found in Syria as search for detained journalist continues

Damascus, Syria - Syria 's new leadership said Thursday it was searching for abducted US journalist Austin Tice and had secured the release of another American it said had been held by Bashar al-Assad's ousted government.

The transitional Syrian government said it was searching for American journalist Austin Tice, who was detained over 12 years ago. © JOSEPH EID / AFP

In 2022, President Joe Biden accused Syria of holding Tice, a freelance photojournalist detained near Damascus a decade earlier, and demanded that the government of Bashar al-Assad release him.

The transitional government, which took the helm in Syria after Assad's ouster on Sunday, said that "the search for American citizen Austin Tice is ongoing."

"We confirm our readiness to cooperate directly with the US administration to search for American citizens disappeared by the former Assad regime," the transitional government's department of political affairs added in a statement on Telegram.

Tice was working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS, and other media outlets when he was detained at a checkpoint in Daraya, a suburb of Damascus, on August 14, 2012.

Last week, his mother, Debra, told reporters her son is believed to be alive and is being "treated well," without providing further details.