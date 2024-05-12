Nepal's "Everest Man" Kami Rita Sherpa claims record 29th summit

Nepal - Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa reached the top of Mount Everest for the 29th time Sunday, breaking his own record for the most summits of the world 's highest mountain.

Kami Rita Sherpa has reached the summit of Mount Everest 29 times – breaking his own world record. © Prakash MATHEMA / AFP

"Kami Rita reached the summit this morning. Now he has made a new record with 29 summits of Everest," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organizer, told AFP.



A guide for more than two decades, Sherpa, also known as "Everest Man," first summited the 29,032-foot peak in 1994 when working for a commercial expedition.

Since then he has climbed Everest almost every year, guiding clients. It was not immediately clear whether he had a client with him on Sunday.

"Back again for the 29th summit to the top of the world... One man's job, another man/woman's dream," Sherpa posted on his Instagram from base camp last week.

Last year, Sherpa climbed Everest twice to reclaim his record as another guide, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, equaled his number of ascents.