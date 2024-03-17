Niger breaks off military cooperation with US

Niamey, Niger - Niger 's government announced on Saturday that it was breaking off "with immediate effect" its military cooperation agreement with the United States.

Niger's ruling military spokesperson Colonel Abdramane Amadou has announced the country is cutting off its military cooperation agreement with the United States. © AFP

The declaration came just a day after a senior US delegation left Niger, following a three-day visit to renew contact with the military junta that ousted the president.



The statement said the government had decided to "denounce with immediate effect" the agreement relating to US military and civilian employees of the US Department of Defense inside Niger.

It was read out Saturday evening on national television.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington was aware of the statement, and that it came after "frank discussions ... about our concerns" with the junta's "trajectory."

Miller said on X that the US was still in touch with the junta and would provide updates "as warranted."

The Pentagon provided AFP with an identical statement.