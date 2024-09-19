North Korea claims it tested ballistic missile with "super-large" warhead

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea claimed Thursday that its latest weapons test had been of a tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a "super-large" warhead, and a strategic cruise missile, state media reported.

Leader Kim Jong Un "guided the test-fires," the official Korean Central News Agency said, of the "new-type tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 and an improved strategic cruise missile."

Kim has staged dozens of launches this year, part of a testing spree that experts say could be linked to North Korea's alleged illicit supplying of weapons to ally Russia for use in Ukraine.

"The new-type tactical ballistic missile was tipped with a 4.5 tonnage super-large conventional warhead according to design," KCNA said.

The North "also conducted a test-fire of strategic cruise missile whose performance has been highly upgraded for its combat use," it added.

Seoul's military had described the Wednesday launches as a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles, which it said had flown about 400 kilometers (248 miles) east of the Korean peninsula.

The launch "was aimed at verifying the accuracy of the hit at a medium range of 320 km (198 miles) and the explosive power of the super-large warhead," the KCNA said.

Kim said such a test was necessary "for the state security environment" of the country.

"The military and political situation in the region... indicates that the work for bolstering up the military capability for self-defence should be the most important affair," he said, KCNA reported.