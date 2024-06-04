Seoul fully suspends inter-Korean military pact over Pyongyang's trash balloons

Seoul, South Korea - South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol fully suspended on Tuesday a 2018 tension-reducing military deal with North Korea in response to a bombardment of trash-carrying balloons sent by Pyongyang last week.

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved a proposal to fully suspend a 2018 military deal with North Korea. © SONG KYUNG-SEOK/Pool via REUTERS

The agreement, signed during a period of warmer ties, was already largely void as Seoul had partially suspended it last year in response to North Korea putting a spy satellite into orbit, prompting Pyongyang to say it would not honor it at all.



But Seoul's security officials said that respecting even some portions of the deal was hindering their ability to defend against the North's provocations, which include floating nearly 1,000 balloons carrying garbage such as cigarette butts and manure across the border last week.

President Yoon "has just approved the 'September 19 (2018) Military Agreement Suspension Proposal,'" which the cabinet had already signed off on, his office said in a statement.

Yoon's approval means the agreement is suspended with immediate effect.

The move will allow the South to resume live fire drills and re-start loudspeaker propaganda campaigns along the border with the North.

The South has used the loudspeaker campaigns – considered a psychological warfare tactic dating back to the 1950-53 Korean War – as a countermeasure to what it deems serious North Korean provocations.

For example, it last deployed them from 2016, after Pyongyang conducted its fourth nuclear test, until calling them off days before the historic 2018 inter-Korean summit where the tension-reducing military deal was signed.

The loudspeaker campaigns involve South Korea using large megaphones to broadcast everything from K-pop to anti-regime propaganda into areas close to the demilitarized zone separating the two countries, which remain technically at war.

The broadcasts infuriate Pyongyang, which has previously threatened artillery strikes against the loudspeaker units unless they were switched off.