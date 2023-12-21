Kim Jong-un issues latest nuclear threat in warning against US "provocation"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned that he will not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if "provoked," state media reported Thursday, while Seoul and its allies called for "dialogue without preconditions".

Kim Jong-un (l.) said North Korea would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if the US and South Korea threatened it with nukes. © via REUTERS

Kim's warning follows a meeting between South Korea and the US last week in Washington, where they discussed nuclear deterrence in the event of conflict with the North.



The meeting's agenda included "nuclear and strategic planning", and the allies reiterated that any nuclear attack by Pyongyang on the US or South Korea would result in the end of the North Korean regime.

But Kim told his military's missile bureau "not to hesitate (launching) even a nuclear attack when the enemy provokes it with nukes," Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo released a statement shortly after, urging the nuclear-armed country to "stop conducting further provocations and accept our call for engaging in substantive dialogue without preconditions".

The three countries have ramped up defense cooperation in the face of a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year, and on Tuesday activated a system to share real-time data on North Korean missile launches.