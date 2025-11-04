North Korea reportedly fires rockets ahead of Pete Hegseth's visit to DMZ

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea fired multiple artillery rockets an hour before US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the border separating it from the South, Seoul's military claimed Tuesday.

North Korea reportedly fired several rockets (r., file photo) ahead of US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's (l., 1st from r.) visit to the South Korean border. © Collage: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP & REUTERS

Pyongyang also fired similar weapons minutes before South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) told AFP.

The JCS said they had recently "detected about 10 artillery rockets fired into the northern part of the West Sea", Seoul's name for the Yellow Sea.

The weapons were fired at around 3:00 PM local time on Saturday and around 4:00 pm on Monday.

"Details of the projectiles are currently being closely analyzed by South Korean and US intelligence authorities," the JCS added.

Hegseth visited the heavily fortified border dividing North and South Korea on Monday, becoming the first Pentagon chief in eight years to do so.

He toured Panmunjom, the symbolic truce village where troops from both Koreas stand face-to-face, following a stop at Observation Post Ouellette overlooking the Demilitarized Zone.

Hegseth and South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back "reaffirmed the strong combined defence posture and close cooperation between South Korea and the United States," Seoul's defense ministry said in a statement.

The ex-Fox News host said at a joint news conference with Ahn on Tuesday that South Korea faces a "dangerous security environment" and the two ministers agreed to remain "clear-eyed about the threats" they face.

He also said South Korea's increase in military spending – an 8.2% rise – would accelerate its "ability to lead its conventional deterrence and defense against North Korea".

Hegseth's trip comes after US President Donald Trump's overtures to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his Asia tour last week drew no public response from Pyongyang.