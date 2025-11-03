Hegseth visits South Korea's Demilitarized Zone as US expands Asian military operations

Seoul, South Korea - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has traveled to South Korea as the US seeks to advance its military operations in the region.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (r.) visited South Korea as the US makes plans to expand its military operations in Asia. © AFP PHOTO / SOUTH KOREAN DEFENCE MINISTRY

In a statement to NBC News on Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said Hegseth visited the country's Demilitarized Zone – the border separating the country from its confrontational neighbor North Korea – and met with Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

"I believe it has symbolic and declarative significance itself, demonstrating the strength of the South Korea–US alliance and the combined defense posture," Ahn said of the meeting.

The trip comes as President Donald Trump and the White House are reportedly considering ways of reshaping the role of 28,500 US military troops currently deployed in the country.

Those plans could include monitoring China's growing military reach and allow troops to operate outside the Korean Peninsula in response to a broader range of threats.

On Tuesday, Ahn and Hegseth will attend the annual Security Consultative Meeting, during which the two are expected to discuss their country's military alliance and defense readiness against nuclear-armed North Korea, which has been carrying out weapon testing in the region.

