North Korea stages huge parade with Russian and Chinese officials in attendance
Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea staged a parade marking the 75th anniversary of the country's founding, state media said Saturday, attended by leader Kim Jong-un and a slew of high-ranking Chinese and Russian officials.
The event featured Pyongyang's "paramilitary forces," state media said, rather than soldiers in the regular army, and it did not appear to showcase the country's banned weaponry including intercontinental ballistic missiles.
"A paramilitary parade took place with splendor at Kim Il-sung Square in the capital city of Pyongyang on September 8 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the DPRK," the official Korean Central News Agency reported, referring to North Korea by its official name.
The parade was also attended by a Chinese delegation led by Liu Guozhong, vice-premier of the State Council of China, KCNA added.
Liu's arrival Friday hinted at Pyongyang's continued reopening of a border that has been largely sealed since the Covid-19 pandemic.
A Russian military song-and-dance ensemble, which had arrived in Pyongyang to mark the occasion, and Russian diplomats were also in attendance, KCNA reported.
North Korea and Russia edging closer
With leader Kim observing the parade, "the square... was full of excitement and joy of the spectators significantly celebrating the birthday of their great powerful country," KCNA said.
"All the participants paid the highest glory and warmest thanks to Kim Jong-un, peerless patriot and ever-victorious iron-willed commander."
Friday's event marked the third time the nuclear-armed state has staged a parade this year, with the most recent – a military parade featuring the country's most advanced weaponry – taking place in late July to commemorate the signing of an armistice that ended hostilities in the 1950-53 Korean War.
The Chinese and Russian visits come as speculation mounts that Kim – who rarely leaves his country and has not travelled since the coronavirus pandemic started – will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss arms deals.
Kim is likely to head by armored train later this month to Vladivostok to meet Putin, on Russia's Pacific coast not far from North Korea, US and other officials told The New York Times.
The parade came two days after Pyongyang unveiled its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" with Kim declaring it part of a "push forward with the nuclear weaponizations of the Navy", although the South Korean military said the vessel might not be operational.
Cover photo: via REUTERS