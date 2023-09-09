North Korea stages huge parade with Russian and Chinese officials in attendance

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea staged a parade marking the 75th anniversary of the country's founding, state media said Saturday, attended by leader Kim Jong-un and a slew of high-ranking Chinese and Russian officials.

The event featured Pyongyang's "paramilitary forces," state media said, rather than soldiers in the regular army, and it did not appear to showcase the country's banned weaponry including intercontinental ballistic missiles.



"A paramilitary parade took place with splendor at Kim Il-sung Square in the capital city of Pyongyang on September 8 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the DPRK," the official Korean Central News Agency reported, referring to North Korea by its official name.

The parade was also attended by a Chinese delegation led by Liu Guozhong, vice-premier of the State Council of China, KCNA added.

Liu's arrival Friday hinted at Pyongyang's continued reopening of a border that has been largely sealed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Russian military song-and-dance ensemble, which had arrived in Pyongyang to mark the occasion, and Russian diplomats were also in attendance, KCNA reported.