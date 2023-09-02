North Korea accused of firing more missiles as US keeps close watch

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea fired several cruise missiles in the direction of the Yellow Sea on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.

A photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows missiles being launched from a tactical nuclear operation unit. © REUTERS

After launching, they crashed into the sea between the Korean peninsula and China. How many were shot down and how far they flew remained unclear at first.

In close cooperation with the United States, North Korea's activities would continue to be monitored, the military said.

South Korea and the US only ended their major annual military maneuvers in the region on Thursday. It follows the launch of two ballistic missiles by North Korea in drills on Wednesday.

Pyongyang regularly accuses the US and South Korea of preparing for an attack with their military exercises, which both countries deny.

After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, North Korea has again tested multiple missiles and guided missiles this year.