North Korea fires missile and axes military agreement after spy satellite launch

Pyongyang, North Korea – North Korea said Thursday local time it was suspending a five-year-old accord reached with South Korea to reduce military tensions – the latest retaliatory fallout over Pyongyang 's spy satellite launch. South Korea also claimed the northern rival fired another ballistic missile amid the tensions.

Spy satellite Malligyong-1 was launched from North Korea on Tuesday, according to a photo provided by the country's government. © REUETRS

The angry move from the nuclear-armed North's defense ministry came after state media claimed leader Kim Jong Un was already reviewing images of US military bases in Guam sent by Pyongyang's new eye in the sky.

With the United States leading allies in slamming Tuesday's satellite launch as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions, the South moved Wednesday to partially suspend the 2018 deal, a series of measures put in place to cool tensions on the Korean peninsula.

On Thursday, the North said it was ripping up the agreement entirely.

"We will withdraw the military steps, taken to prevent military tension and conflict in all spheres including ground, sea and air, and deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware in the region along the Military Demarcation Line," the ministry said, according to state-run KCNA news agency.

The ministry said it "will never be bound" by the deal again, according to KCNA.

North Korea also reportedly fired a ballistic missile late Wednesday, but the test appeared to have failed and fell into the sea, the South Korean military said.